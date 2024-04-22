These are the materials I have - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has called for patience following his team's 2-0 defeat against Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

The Phobians suffered a setback at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, halting their return to winning ways after they had previously ended a three-game losing streak against Karela United.

Ouattara's side has now experienced defeat in four of their last five matches, a stark contrast to their promising start under the Burkinabe coach, during which they went unbeaten in five games, reviving their hopes.

"These are the materials I have. I do not have any players anywhere else so I have to work with them. So be patient and hear me out," he implored.

"Yesterday at the hotel, we did not have electricity or water," he disclosed, shedding light on the challenges faced by the team even before stepping onto the pitch.

Hearts of Oak currently sit in 11th place with 35 points, with a four-point gap separating them from the relegation zone and a 14-point difference from the top spot.