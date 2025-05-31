GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
They are fighting relegation - Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle explains why Holy Stars clash will be tough

Published on: 31 May 2025
Kasim Mingle

Nations FC head coach, Kassim Ocansey Mingle, has warned that their upcoming match against Basake Holy Stars will be a tough encounter, as Holy Stars are fighting to avoid relegation.

Nations FC are currently top of the league standings.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Coach Mingle emphasized the importance of the match, saying, "It’s a match that will decide our destiny, that either we win the league or not; that match will decide the fate of us."

Coach Mingle explained that the difference in objectives between the two teams will make the match highly competitive.

"They are fighting to escape from relegation, we are also fighting to win the league so it’s going to be a very competitive game," he added.

The match between Nations FC and Basake Holy Stars is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm at Ayinase on Sunday, June 1.

Nations FC will look to secure a win to maintain their lead in the league standings.

