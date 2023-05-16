"They are one of the best teams"- Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani impressed by relegated Kotoku Royals

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Mas Ud Didi Dramani has praised Ghana Premier League side Kotoku Royals despite their relegation.

The Akyem-based outfit suffered an early return to the First Division after just one season in the topflight.

Dramani, who has been watching and monitoring players from the local league, disclosed Kotoku Royals have been one of the best teams this season.

"Kotoku Royals, for me are one of the best teams in the Betpawa premier league this season," he told CitiSports.

"Even though, they finished bottom of the league, they play one of the best footballs I have watched this season.

"I have watched a lot of their games this season."

With four games to end the campaign, Kotoku Royals' fate was confirmed after a 2-0 defeat to Great Olympics a fortnight ago.

Kotoku Royals will next face Asante Kotoko on Sunday on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.