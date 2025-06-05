They are so clueless about what football is about - Sports Minister fires club owners over hooliganism

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has strongly criticized club administrators, describing them as "clueless" following recent acts of hooliganism in the Ghana Premier League.

The criticism comes after Week 33 matches were marred by violence.

The fixture between Basake Holy Stars and Nations FC was abandoned due to violent conduct, with Nations FC alleging that its chairman and president were assaulted. Adams expressed disappointment over the recurring incidents.

Adams emphasized the need for proper education for club owners, stating that some seem "not to be up to the task beyond just owning the clubs."

He added that some management teams are "clueless about what football is all about."

The Ghana Football Association has acknowledged the incidents and confirmed that an investigation is underway. Adams' comments highlight the need for greater understanding and responsibility among club administrators.