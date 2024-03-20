'They are very hungry' - Black Satellites coach hails player's determination ahead of African Games football finals

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has lauded the determination and hunger of his players as they prepare for the finals of the ongoing 2023 African Games football tournament.

Following a hard-fought victory over Senegal on Tuesday night at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Michael Ephson's late goal secured Ghana's spot in the finals, Ofei expressed pride in his team's performance.

Speaking after the game, Ofei commended his players' mentality and hunger for success, emphasising their remarkable determination to clinch the gold medal.

"The final is for the boys. In my opinion, the training is for us (coaches), the match is for the players. The job is done beforehand; the boys are well prepared for this tournament, they keep growing and their mentality is incredible," he stated.

“They are very hungry, very humbleâ€¦so towards the final, it’s a final we are going to enjoy it 100%," Ofei added.

Reflecting on the challenging match against Senegal, Ofei highlighted his team's resilience and efficiency in seizing opportunities.

“The first half, we didn’t create enough chances, not enough clear-cut chances, but we dug deep, and eventually we got rewarded. My boys are not wasteful, we had one clear chance and we finished it. I can’t recall any part of the game where we squandered any chances," he concluded.

With the finals against Uganda coming up on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Ofei's confidence in his team's capabilities signals high hopes for Ghana's quest to claim the ultimate prize.

