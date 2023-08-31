They can help me grow and mature - Fatawu Issahaku on Leicester City move

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku has shed light on his decision to join Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon, expressing his excitement about the new opportunity that lies ahead.

The young footballer recently made the switch on a season-long loan, aiming to make his mark in Enzo Maresca’s squad for the 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship season.

In his own words, Issahaku shared his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me. This was the best moment for me to join Leicester. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help me mature."

The attacker expressed his confidence in the coaching staff's plans for his development. He revealed, “[Enzo Maresca] told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play – how he wants to help me in my football.”

Issahaku's rise to prominence began when he was named the best player during Ghana's victory in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania in 2021.

His exceptional form earned him a place in the Black Stars, Ghana's national team, where he featured in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.