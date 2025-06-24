“They didn’t believe in Ghanaian talent until I proved them wrong” – Rashid Fuseini on Sheffield United trial

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini has revealed that his standout performance during a trial at English side Sheffield United once led the club to invite the entire Shooting Stars team for further assessment.

The 21-year-old, now plying his trade in Slovenia, recalled the moment as a turning point early in his football journey. During his trial, Fuseini said he challenged doubts about the quality of Ghanaian talent and left a strong impression on the English club's scouts.

“I trialled at Sheffield United, and the first time I went there, they didn't believe there was that much talent in Ghana,” Fuseini told Joy Sports. “When I went there, I proved them wrong, and they were happy and decided to invite all the Shooting Stars players so they could scout for more players.”

As per the arrangement, Fuseini was expected to return to Ghana and rejoin the club after a few months to continue training, part of a process that would allow for a possible future signing upon turning 18.

Speaking to Joy Sports' Adamu Benin Abdul Karim in an interview, the midfielder detailed how the Sheffield United experience opened doors to later trials with Wolves, Manchester United, and Brentford. However, due to age restrictions, he was unable to secure a permanent deal in England.

Fuseini eventually moved to Serbian side Backa Topola and later joined Slovenian outfit Tabor in 2023, where he has spent the past two seasons rebuilding his career.