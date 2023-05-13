'They didn't disgrace us at all' - Skyy FC coach Christian Lokko applauds team despite FA Cup exit

Skyy FC tactician, Christian Lokko has commended his team for their performance in their MTN FA Cup semifinal clash with Dreams FC despite failing to make it to the final.

The Division One side were beaten 2-1 by Dreams on Saturday, May 13 2023 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Skyy fell behind to two early goals before the 20 minute mark. Sylvester Simba capitalized on a poor clearance to put Dreams in the lead just 2 minutes into the game. Ali Huzaif doubled their advantage after he fired past Solomon Nimo in the 18 minute.

Baba Musah failed to pull one back for Skyy after his poorly taken spot kick was saved by Agbasi but Eric Antwi Konadu halved the deficit on 35 minutes.

The Daboase based side enjoyed a lion's share of possession but Dreams contained them to seal their spot in the final.

Despite the defeat, Lokko believes they were the better side. He told StarTimes: "They played very well. They played to instruction. If you want to watch real football, we played the real football...In terms of game play I still believe I'm proud of the boys. They did very very well. They didn't disgrace us at all."

Skyy will shift their attention to the Division One as they chase Premier League qualification.