‘They have to put it behind them’ - Samartex coach Nurudeen Ahmed urges his players after Berekum Chelsea defeat

Head coach of Samartex FC, Nurudeen Ahmed has told his players to put in the past their narrow defeat to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The Timber Giants lost 1-0 to The Bibires at the Golden City Park on Sunday, November 5 2023.

Awuah Dramani capitalized on a defensive blunder by Samartex to net the only goal of the game in the 36th minute.

Ahmed has encouraged his players to forget about that defeat and look ahead to their subsequent matches.

He said: “They have to put it behind them and let’s go and work hard because we need to win, all things being equal. We cannot lose two at a time. We need to put this defeat behind and look forward because there are many matches.

“Every match is 3 points. So, if you lost this and you are able to win against Kotoko, it will be better for us.”

By Suleman Asante