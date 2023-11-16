‘They just don't understand the game ‘ - Bofoakwa Tano coach blasts fans

Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso has voiced his dissatisfaction with the behaviour of the club's fans.

Manso is concerned about the fans' reactions when the opponents dominate possession or when the opening goal they anticipate is delayed.

The Ghana Premier League returnees have shown promise this season, securing three victories, six draws, and suffering just one loss in the first 10 matches.

Bofoakwa Tano currently holds the 7th position with 15 points, marking a commendable comeback to the top tier of Ghanaian football.

However, Manso believes that the fans' expectations and reactions during matches create undue pressure on his players, especially when facing challenging situations on the field.

"They just don’t understand the game. That’s how I want to put it. In every game at home, they want you to dominate the game for 90 minutes. And it’s not like that. We are always the underdogs. We just came into the premiership, and at home, there is a lot of pressure on the team," Manso expressed his concerns.

He urged the fans to be more understanding of the team's situation and the challenges of transitioning to the top-flight, emphasizing that constant pressure for victory may not be realistic.

"So, they should understand all these things and then always want to win, win, win. It’s not, it doesn’t work like that," Manso added, highlighting the need for realistic expectations and support from the fans as the team continues to navigate its return to the premier league.