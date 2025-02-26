They keep attacking coaches instead of supporting - Karim Zito fires the media

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, has launched a scathing attack on the media, accusing them of constantly attacking coaches instead of supporting long-term growth.

According to Zito, this negative approach is a major contributor to the Black Stars' recent struggles.

"The media also plays a roleâ€”they keep attacking coaches instead of supporting long-term growth," Zito said in an interview with Graphic Sports.

Zito believes that this constant criticism creates a culture of fear and instability, making it difficult for coaches to implement long-term plans.

He emphasised the need for a structured football development system, similar to those in European countries, where national teams follow a clear progression system.

The 64-year-old coach also questioned the media's focus on instant results, stressing that success cannot be achieved without first laying strong foundations.