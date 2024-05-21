They play as if there is nothing at stake - Ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder slams players

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Charles Allotey has slammed the current team, describing them as lacking quality and commitment after their poor run of form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Their recent struggles were highlighted by a narrow loss to Aduana FC, which has further compounded their disappointing season.

Hearts of Oak are currently 12th on the league log with 38 points after match week 30, leaving them just five points above the drop zone. They face a critical match next against their rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Allotey feels that the current squad lacks passion and commitment, playing without the seriousness or intensity needed to succeed. He believes this lack of desire has significantly contributed to the club's current struggles in the league.

Speaking to Akoma FM in Kumasi, the former CAF Champions League winner stated, "Hearts' fundamental problems have everything to do with the players, not the coach. They don't play with the same intensity that we used to display anytime we donned the rainbow jersey. The players are not serious at all. A player like Linda, who is performing well, finds it difficult to locate his attackers in the final third, and Salifu has been playing poorly lately."

Allotey continued, "They play as if there is nothing at stake. It's annoying to watch them play. Hearts of Oak is now like trash because the current crop of players does not meet the club's high standards. Any time I watch them play, I laugh."