They put their faith in me - Salis Samed on successful season with Lens

Published on: 26 May 2023
Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has disclosed that the efforts of his teammates and coach were the key factors that propelled him to integrate smoothly and eventually become a great player for RC Lens.

Since joining from Clermont Foot last season, Samed has played 31 matches out of 36 proving to be a crucial player for Frank Haisie's side giving Paris Saint Germain a run for their money in the French Ligue 1 title race.

They are behind Paris saint germain with 78 points, six points less with 2 matches to end the season and have already secured a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Samed revealed that he was successful due to the guidance of the coach and teammates coupled with his determination.

"When I arrived, the coach and my teammates put their faith in me straight away. They helped me improve in training – I applied what I was doing at Clermont and listened to the coach in order to progress here as well. This team is like a family, so it was easy for me to adapt," he told Get French Football News.

Samed was part of the Black Stars squad which featured in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

