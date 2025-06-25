'They said you can only make it in the South' – Fuseini opens up on football stereotypes in Northern Ghana

Slovenia-based Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini has opened up about the deep-rooted stereotypes that continue to affect the development of young footballers from Northern Ghana.

Fuseini, who grew up in Tamale, believes the region’s lack of footballing representation and infrastructure has created a perception that professional success is only attainable by moving to the south.

This belief, he says, discouraged many promising talents.

“It was hard growing up there [in Tamale], because Tamale there, if you are going to mention players who are like dominating in the legends list, there's only a few people you can mention,” the NK Tabor midfielder told Joy Sports.

“So there were a lot of doubts there, like nobody can make his dream come true when you come from the north. You can only make it happen when you are in the south. That was how everybody believed.”

Fuseini’s own journey reflects the challenges many in the region face.

After being spotted by Accra-based Shooting Stars at a national U15 camp, he earned trial opportunities at major English clubs including Manchester United, Brentford, Wolves, and Sheffield United.

However, age restrictions prevented him from signing.

He eventually launched his professional career with Serbian side Backa Topola before moving to Slovenia in 2023, where he has spent the past two seasons trying to build momentum in his career.