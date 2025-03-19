'They say I should eat before the match' – President John Mahama reveals during engagement with Black Stars

President John Dramani Mahama shared a hilarious moment with the Black Stars when he visited the team’s training grounds on Wednesday ahead of their clash against Chad in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

During his interaction with the team, the President noted that he had been advised to eat before the match against Chad.

This was followed by laughter from the players and everyone present at the team’s training when the President visited.

Subsequently, President John Dramani Mahama assured the Black Stars of the country’s support, urging them to fight for a win against Chad.

“I will take time off and watch the game myself even though my heart is not very good at watching soccer. They say I should eat before I go and watch. My hope is that you will justify my sitting and watching you guys. The whole of Ghana is going to be behind you and I’m sure that you can make it,” President John Dramani Mahama said.

President John Mahama visits Black StarsðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ in training, urges team to win game against Chad at all costs. ðŸŽ¥ @Ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/AKxf26pSFX â€” #SportyFMIsHere (@SportyFM_) March 19, 2025

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match between Ghana and Chad is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21.