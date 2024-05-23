They should expect more energy - Kotoko's Mukwala fires warning ahead of Super Clash

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala has assured fans that the team will bring renewed vigor to the upcoming Super Clash against Hearts of Oak.

The highly-anticipated match is set to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 26, as part of match week 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

Mukwala's promise follows Kotoko's recent 2-1 defeat to Berekum Chelsea, which ended their three-game unbeaten run. Despite scoring the opening goal in that match and bringing his season tally to 12 goals, the Ugandan forward is determined to help his team bounce back from the setback at Golden City Park.

In a statement to the club's media team, Mukwala emphasized the team's commitment and urged fans to support them in large numbers. "They should expect more energy this time around. You know, we're just from a defeat," Mukwala said. "But this Sunday's match, I just want to urge the fans to come in their numbers, to come and support us. They should just be behind us, and we are going to give our best."

Asante Kotoko currently sits 10th on the league table, while their fierce rivals, Hearts of Oak, are 12th. The Porcupine Warriors are eager to regain their form and finish the season strongly, with only four matches remaining.

The Super Clash between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is widely regarded as the biggest game in Ghanaian football, drawing passionate support from both sides. Mukwala's call for fan support highlights the importance of this match for the team and its supporters.

Fans can expect a high-energy performance from Mukwala and his teammates as they strive to secure a crucial victory in front of their home crowd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.