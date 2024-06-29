"They will be fine in Africa"- Samuel Anim Addo on Nsoatreman FC representing Ghana in the CAF Confed Cup

Samuel Anim Addo, a former member of the Ghana Football Association's Executive Committee, believes FA Cup winners Nsoatreman FC can replicate Dreams FC's performance in Africa.

Nsoatreman FC will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Bofoakwa Tano in the final of the MTN FA Cup to win the competition for the first time.

Dreams FC reached the semi-final of the Confederation Cup in their first appearance at the competition, a feat Anim Addo believes Nsoatreman can reach.

"Dreams FC have shown the way, Nsoatreman can follow," he told Citi TV's Football Made in Ghana Show.

"Nsoatreman can easily follow, all they need is to consult and they have already said it. Their manager [Eric Alagidede] said it, so they’ll definitely consult," he added.

Anim Addo believes coach Maxwell Konadu is experienced enough for the continental championship.

"Maxwell Konadu has been at the World Cup, he’s been at the African Cup, so he has seen it all," he continued.

"Eric has also spoken about the administrative side, the management side, what they have to do. So it is up to them, to stick to their words and get some ideas from Dreams, what they did and did not do.

"Nsoatreman have got a very good team, they have to get players who have played in Africa, like Dreams FC did with John Antwi. All they need is to get some good players and they will be fine in Africa. For the games to be played at home, they’ll have to look at proximity and work on that."