They're allowed, but taxes may follow - Mohammed Kudus reacts to Alejandro Garnacho's celebration

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has responded to Alejandro Garnacho "copying" his celebration during their team's 3-0 loss against Manchester United in February.

United secured a comfortable victory over The Hammers last month at Old Trafford, reversing a 2-0 defeat they suffered at the London Stadium just two months prior.

Kudus, who has been a standout performer for David Moyes' side since his summer move from Ajax, scored the second goal during that match and celebrated by sitting on the advertising boards at his home stadium.

"I just thought about something out of the box, and then some other people followed it up," the Ghanaian winger explained when asked by The Guardian about the context behind the celebration.

"There’s no deeper meaning. I just see it as entertainment, something to make people happy and worth the ticket that they bought. I’m still just having fun in the playground."

Interestingly, when Alejandro Garnacho scored his second goal in the 3-0 win at Old Trafford, he celebrated in the exact same way as his competitor. Rasmus HÃ¸jlund and Kobbie Mainoo joined him to create an iconic-looking photo.

Speaking after the victory, Garnacho was coy about its meaning. "The celebration, there is some inspiration," he said with a wry smile.

Now, almost two months later, Kudus has addressed the Garnacho moment in what can only be described as a strange comment.

When asked by The Guardian whether he noticed the United players "copying" his celebration, Kudus said: "They're allowed to do it. But soon, they will have to start paying taxes."

Since joining West Ham last summer in a transfer worth over 40 million euros from Ajax, Kudus has made a significant impact, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists across all competitions.