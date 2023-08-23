Thierry Henry warns Premier League defenders about Jeremy Doku's threat

Premier League defenders have been issued a stern warning by France and Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, regarding the impending threat posed by Belgian attacker of Ghanaian descent, Jeremy Doku.

As Doku, on the verge of a €65 million move to Manchester City, prepares to make his presence felt in the Premier League, his former coach, Thierry Henry, has dubbed him a "nightmare for defenders."

Henry, who coached Doku during his time as Belgium's assistant coach, shared a piece of advice for Premier League defenders when facing the formidable forward in challenging scenarios.

The former Premier League star is quoted by ESPN, as stating, "When you're on one with him (Doku), there's only one thing left to do, which is pray."

Having showcased his talents through 12 goals in 92 appearances for his club in Ligue 1, Doku's consistent performance underscores his remarkable footballing abilities.

The imminent addition of Doku to Manchester City's roster marks the club's third significant transfer of the season, following the acquisitions of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £25 million and Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for £77 million.