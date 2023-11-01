'Things will change for Black Stars' - Ex-midfielder Agyemang-Badu confident ahead of 2023 AFCON

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is confident the team will make amends for their recent disappointing performances before their crucial participation in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

Following a disappointing campaign in the 2021 edition held in Cameroon where the Black Stars after many years exited the group stage for the first time, the team is hoping to bounce back and redeem themselves in next year's event.

However, their recent displays have been questionable with their latest results including two woeful defeats to Mexico and the United States of America in the October international break.

However, Agyemang-Badu who was a revered figure with the team in the past believes there is enough time to correct the wrongs and earn better results at the tournament.

"The team is not where we want it to be. I know the FA is not happy about what is going on, maybe the government is not happy, we the gallant supporters are not happy and my colleagues, the players, are also not happy," he told Graphic Sports.

"Things have been up and down but trust me, things will change. It is better that it happened quite early before the AFCON, so let's see how we approach the November World Cup qualifiers and the kind of squad the coach will name," he added.

Ghana have been placed in Group B, alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. The West African nation, which have won the AFCON four times, aims to secure victory in the tournament to put an end to its 41-year drought without an AFCON trophy. The Black Stars' most recent AFCON triumph was in 1982 in Libya.