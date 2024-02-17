'This feeling' - Jeremie Frimpong shares excitement after scoring again in Bundesliga

Dutch-born Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong has expressed joy after his impressive performance for Bayer Leverkusen against Heidenheim on Saturday.

The right-back showcased his goal-scoring prowess by opening the scoring as his team emerged 2-1 victors at the Voith-Arena.

On the eve of halftime, he opened the scoring for Bayer Leverkusen with a precise left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

After the game, he took to his official X handle to say 'This feeling,' with a picture of his goal celebration with a teammate.

Moroccan striker Amine Adli added a second goal for Bayer Leverkusen in the 81st minute, with Florian Wirtz providing the assist through a well-timed through ball.

Despite FC Heidenheim pulling one back in the 86th minute through Tim Kleindienst, Leverkusen held on to secure the 2-1 victory.

This performance adds to Frimpong's impressive season statistics, having made 21 appearances, scored seven goals, and assisted six in the Bundesliga.

The young talent continues to be a key contributor for Bayer Leverkusen, significantly impacting the team's success. Leverkusen maintains the top spot in the Bundesliga with 58 points, eight more than defending champions Bayern Munich.