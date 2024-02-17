GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
'This feeling' - Jeremie Frimpong shares excitement after scoring again in Bundesliga

Published on: 17 February 2024
Dutch-born Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong has expressed joy after his impressive performance for Bayer Leverkusen against Heidenheim on Saturday.

The right-back showcased his goal-scoring prowess by opening the scoring as his team emerged 2-1 victors at the Voith-Arena.

On the eve of halftime, he opened the scoring for Bayer Leverkusen with a precise left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

After the game, he took to his official X handle to say 'This feeling,' with a picture of his goal celebration with a teammate.

Moroccan striker Amine Adli added a second goal for Bayer Leverkusen in the 81st minute, with Florian Wirtz providing the assist through a well-timed through ball.

Despite FC Heidenheim pulling one back in the 86th minute through Tim Kleindienst, Leverkusen held on to secure the 2-1 victory.

This performance adds to Frimpong's impressive season statistics, having made 21 appearances, scored seven goals, and assisted six in the Bundesliga.

The young talent continues to be a key contributor for Bayer Leverkusen, significantly impacting the team's success. Leverkusen maintains the top spot in the Bundesliga with 58 points, eight more than defending champions Bayern Munich.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
