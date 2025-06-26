This is a big opportunity for us - Kotoko’s Nana Apinkra ahead of Toyota Cup clash

Asante Kotoko Chairman, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awuah, is excited about the club's upcoming participation in the 2025 Toyota Cup in South Africa.

Kotoko will face South Africa Premier League side Kaizer Chiefs on July 26, 2025, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Nana Apinkra described the event as a valuable opportunity to strengthen African football ties, saying, "Football has always been a powerful bridge between people and nations, and this event shows what is possible when sport is supported by vision and purpose."

He commended Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs for setting the standard for African football, stating, "We are proud to be part of this celebration of African unity and commend Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs for setting the standard for what African football can be."

Nana Apinkra emphasized that the Toyota Cup is a big opportunity for Kotoko, saying, "This is a big opportunity for us.

We look forward to the trip and the game."

The event will also feature appearances from former football stars, and fans have a chance to win a brand-new Toyota Starlet.