"This is a big step in my career"- Nathaniel Adjei shares excitement after joining Lorient

Ghanaian youngster, Nathaniel Adjei insists moving to the French Ligue 1 is a step forward for his career after completing a move to FC Lorient.

The 22-year-old joins the French club on loan for the rest of the season, and could pen a permanent deal at the end of the campaign.

Adjei, who becomes the fifth Ghanaian to represent Lorient, is delighted with the prospect of playing in one of the top leagues in Europe.

"It’s a great opportunity for me to sign for Merlus and to discover Ligue 1, a championship which has seen many Ghanaians play there. By joining FC Lorient, I am taking a step forward in my career," he said.

"I will continue my progress and strengthen myself at the highest level through contact with my new teammates. The challenge that awaits us is important but I will do everything to achieve the end-of-season objective," he added.

The former Ghana U20 star has been on the radar of several clubs in Europe following his outstanding campaign in the Swedish Allsvenskan with Hammarby IF.

Adjei made 32 appearances for the club in all competitions last season.