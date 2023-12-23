"This is a Christmas gift for West Ham fans"- Mohammed Kudus after scoring against Man United

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus says the victory over Manchester United is West Ham United's gift to fans of the club.

The red-hot attacker scored again as the Hammers strolled to victory at the London Olympic Stadium.

Following a barren first half, Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring in the 72nd minute before Kudus completed the victory six minutes later.

"As an attacker, this is what I am here to do, to put the ball in the net. Most importantly we got the three points and I am happy for the fans because this is the last game before Christmas. This is a perfect gift for them and we wish them happy Christmas. They will enjoy from this," he said after the match.

Kudus has now netted nine goals across all competitions for West Ham United.

The 23-year-old joined the Hammers in the summer transfer window from Ajax Amsterdam and has since become a cult-hero.