This is a dream come true - Spain's Nico Williams thrilled after signing new Athletic Bilbao deal

Nico Williams has expressed his joy and gratitude following the extension of his contract until June 2027.

Born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, Williams has become a pivotal figure in Bilbao's lineup, captivating the attention of top European clubs with his standout performances in La Liga.

"I’m very happy to be here in Bilbao and to stay with this great family. I’ve been here since I was 11. This is a dream come true. Now I have to keep working hard," shared an elated Nico Williams upon signing the new contract.

The commitment to Bilbao marks a significant chapter in his career, as he acknowledges the club's role in his development since joining at the age of 11.

Williams, who had been the subject of transfer speculations linking him to various European powerhouses including Barcelona and Liverpool, has chosen to continue his journey with Athletic Bilbao. His decision comes as a testament to the club's significance in his life and career trajectory.

Having made 11 appearances for Bilbao this season, including a notable goal and five assists, Williams has showcased his dynamic playing style and versatility on the pitch.