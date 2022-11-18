"This is awesome"- Ghanaians react to Black Stars 'fugu' dressing in Qatar

Fans of the senior national team, the Black Stars, have taken to social media to react to the team's traditional smock dressing in Qatar.

The Black Stars stormed into Qatar magnificently dressed in 'fugu', a popular Ghanaian dressing by the people of the northern region of Ghana.

Ghana are making a return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 edition in Russia four years ago.

The four-time African champions have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

"Black Stars touched down in Qatar dressed in Fugu. This is awesome. Promoting Ghana-made to the world. Good luck, guys," wrote Dom Agbakpe.

"Black Stars of Ghana to appear in Qatar in a Customized Ghanaian hand-made Fugu....So Colorful the World will be at standstill," Chief Seidu Adamu added on Twitter.

"The stars of Africa are in Qatar 2022. Arriving in their traditional outfit, Fugu. Fugu (smock) is a traditional wear of the ethnic groups of Northern Ghana (Dagomba, Gonja, Moshie, etc). Fugu are made of a mixture of the dyed and undyed cotton loom. They look handsome," wrote Ayishatu Zakaria.

"The way Black Stars wear fugu de3 Portugal should be very scared… things Dey the fugu inside," added Opresii.