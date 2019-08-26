This is just the beginning from me- Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew says this is "hopefully the beginning" of more to come from him after scoring for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 27-year old finished off an assist from Jeffrey Schlupp to put the Eagles in the lead in the first half at Old Trafford.

"I’m a striker, so I’m happy to score; we are all together, me and Christian, it’s a good competition [between us]," he said in a post match interview.

"To come back and score a goal is a good thing for me, but like I said it was to do with teamwork. Got to congratulate the guys for the three points.

The former Swansea City forward made a permanent move to the South London side in the summer, and has already won over the fans, who voted for him to win the Etoro Man of the Match on Saturday.

"It’s nice to hear [the fans sing my name during the game; I’ll keep working hard and hopefully it’s just the beginning to come from me."

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin