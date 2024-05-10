"This is just the beginning"- Mohammed Kudus after impressive first season with West Ham

Mohammed Kudus has expressed satisfaction with his performances in his first season in England with West Ham United, insisting it is just the beginning.

Kudus has been arguably West Ham's best player since moving to London from Ajax last summer, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.

Although there are clubs monitoring the 23-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window, Kudus is ready for what his future holds with the Hammers.

"I’ve enjoyed it [first season in England]. Everyone around [the Club] has helped me settle well, so it has been a nice experience. I’ve been here almost a full season now, but I still have a lot more to show and I believe this is just the beginning," he told West Ham United's media.

“I followed my gut and dream to move here and believed I was ready. When I decided to make this move to the best league in the world, I knew I was ready to take that step and I wanted to test myself. There have been ups and downs throughout the season, but I know there are more ways to improve my game. I’ve definitely announced myself here and I am happy that it has gone in that direction for the first season," he added.

With two games remaining, the Right to Dream Academy graduate hopes for a strong finish to the campaign.

“We can only look forward at what is ahead of us. Last season compared to this season there is improvement in our position [in the table], so we just need to aim to finish as high as we can with good performances in the last two games and then see what happens next season," he said.

West Ham will face Luton in their next game with the hopes of bouncing back from the defeat to Chelsea.