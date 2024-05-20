"This is not the first time"- Mohammed Kudus reflects on overhead kick goal against Man City

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, has reacted to his sensational bicycle-kick goal against Manchester City on the final day of the 2023/24 English Premier League season.

The Ghana international completed his first season with West Ham in style after netting his 14th goal of the season in the defeat to eventual champions Manchester City at the Etihad.

Kudus gave the Hammers hope before half-time after reducing the deficit following early goals from Phil Foden.

However, a second-half strike from Rodri put the game beyond the London club in manager David Moyes' final match in charge of West Ham.

"As an attacker, doing my best to get the team back in the game. We didn't give up at 2-0. It gave the team the energy that we could be back in the game, so I am glad it went in. It is one of those times in the game that you follow your instincts and I know I have the quality to do stuff like that because this is not the first time," he said in the post-match presser.

"I just went for it, and I am glad it went in and gave the team the incentive to get back into the game," he added.

Kudus, who joined West Ham United, last summer is already attracting interest from English giants Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.