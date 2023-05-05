This is not the Hearts of Oak we knew - Kofi Abanga

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga says there has been a drop in performance in the current Hearts of Oak team as compared to his time at the club.

After 29 matches the Phobians are currently fourth on the Ghana Premier League table with 45 points from 12 wins, nine draws, and eight losses. They currently trail six points to Aduana Stars who lead the table with 51 points.

Kofi Abanga expressed his displeasure with his former team indicating inconsistencies in their performance as a cause of their poor campaign. According to him, the team have lost the kind of pedigree it had some years back.

“Truth be told; I am not impressed with the performance of Hearts of Oak because they have not been consistent in their results this season. To me, their performance has been poor, it is not the Hearts of Oak we used to know” he said.

The Phobians have however not given up on their goals and are aiming to build on the recent win over King Faisal to push until the end of the season.

They will start honouring their remaining five fixtures with a trip to Samartex on Sunday.