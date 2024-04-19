"This is one of the best GFA administration"- Mohammed Polo lauds Kurt Okraku for 'resurrecting' Ghana football

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo has been waxing lyrical about the current Ghana Football Association led by Kurt Okraku.

According to the former Ghana international, the Kurt Okraku-GFA has resurrected football in the country following the implementation of various policies from the grassroot level to the women's game.

“He has done tremendously well because there were huge expectations which brought a lot of tension on the GFA. This is one of the best GFA administrations I have ever seen," he told Citi Sports.

"I have been in the system and seen a number of the Ghana football administration and this is one of the best which have come and improve Ghana football because football was dead," he added.

The former Hearts of Oak player and coach believes the results of Okraku's leadership has started paying off.

He continued: “Someone will say Nyantakyi’s time, but he had a crop of players who were dedicated and that was the generation who couldn’t win the Afcon.

"They were quality but they couldn’t win.

"Things were going from bad to worse, but this man, when he came, he was trying to put things in place but the result wasn’t coming. Fortunately, he’s got another term and we are seeing the result.”