This is the reason why I stripped off Fatawu Mohammed captaincy - Hearts of Oak MD

Managing Director of Hearts of Oak Mark Noonan has disclosed why he stripped Fatawu Dauda the team's captaincy.

Fatawu was stripped off the club's captaincy after making damning public comments on the club’s recruitment policy.

The marauding right-back criticized the club for not bringing in ‘experienced’ players to augment the efforts of the youngsters in the current crop.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Noonan claimed he personally took off the captaincy from Mohammed because he was disappointed in the defender's comments.

" I was upset and disappointed by the captain's comments and I brought him into my office, we talked about it. I took the captaincy away from him because of his comments. Anything a captain says about the men I'm supposed to be leading, I have a big issue with that," he said.

The American Marketing guru added that the Accra-based giants will make bolster the team at the right time.

"We have a plan and the right leadership in place with Kim Grant we've hired. Right now is not the time to go out and buy a bunch of expensive players time is not knowing when we are going to have a league and at the right time, we will bring in reinforcement".