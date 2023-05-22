'This isn't our Hearts of Oak'- Emmanuel Nettey reacts after heavy defeat to Medeama

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey has expressed disappointment and shock following the club's heavy defeat to Medeama on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

The double winner with the Phobians, who currently plies his trade in Iraq, watched as the Rainbow club were thumped 5-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra-based club will go trophiless for the first time in the last three seasons after a torrid 2022/23 campaign.

"This is not our Hearts of Oak," Nettey wrote on Twitter with a heartbreak emoji.

This isn’t our 🔴🟡🔵 …..🥹💔 — Emmanuel_Nettey10 (@Romerojnr10) May 21, 2023

Before leaving Ghana, the former Inter Allies player was part of the Hearts of Oak team that won the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Derrick Fordjour opened the scoring for Medeama before Ibrahim Salifu levelled from the spot.

Ex-Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga then shot the Mauve and Yellow into the lead before Jonathan Sowah netted the first of his brace at the stoke of half time.

He added his second with five minutes remaining before Kwasi Donsu sealed victory.