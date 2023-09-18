GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 18 September 2023
"This was deliberate"- Jonathan Mensah shocked by Heart of Lions disallowed goal against Kotoko

US-based Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah has described the decision by the referees to disallow Heart of Lions' goal against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League opener as a bad call. 

The former Ashantigold player believes the linesman deliberately raised his flag to deny the visitors a clean goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The video of the moment has gone viral on social media, with the linesman, Gilbert Adom Mensah coming under huge criticisms for denying Mustapha Yakubu a legitimate goal.

"This was deliberate," wrote Mensah in an early poste before later adding it was a bad call.

With the goal disallowed, the game ended in a stalemate with the Premier League returnees going back to Kpando with a valuable point.

This was deliberate.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Bibiani to face Goldstars in their next game while Heart of Lions host Great Olympics in Kpando.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
