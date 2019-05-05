Thomas Abbey on target for Malaysian side PKNP FC for second league goal

Thomas Abbey scored his second league goal for Malaysian side PKNP FC in their 2-2 home draw with Terengganu FC.

The 25-year-old connected home from the right wing with his weaker right foot to restore their lead after 35 minutes.

Amin Aguinaldo gave PKNP FC the lead in the 22nd minute but Terengganu FC equalized nine minutes later courtesy Ivorian Tchétché Kipre.

But Sandjar Shaakhmedov struck again for the visitors to deny Abbey and his teammates the points.

Watch Thomas Abbey's goal for Malaysian side PKNP FC: