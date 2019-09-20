GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Thomas Agyepong in search for first win at new club Waasland-Beveren

Published on: 20 September 2019
Thomas Agyepong in search for first win at new club Waasland-Beveren
Thomas Agyepong at Waasland Beveren

Ghana and Waasland Beveren midfielder Thomas Agyepong is yet to win a game with his new club in the Belgium league this season

The Manchester City player on loan to the Belgium outfit has played four matches for Waasland-Beveren this season

Agyepong is yet to score or register an assist in the games played so far this season for Waasland-Beveren

The team have started poorly this season as they have recorded only a draw against Sint-Truiden last weekend.

The Black Stars who left the Scottish season last season will be hoping to make an impact for the Belgium this weekend when they face Excel-Mouscron at home

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments