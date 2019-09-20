Thomas Agyepong in search for first win at new club Waasland-Beveren

Ghana and Waasland Beveren midfielder Thomas Agyepong is yet to win a game with his new club in the Belgium league this season

The Manchester City player on loan to the Belgium outfit has played four matches for Waasland-Beveren this season

Agyepong is yet to score or register an assist in the games played so far this season for Waasland-Beveren

The team have started poorly this season as they have recorded only a draw against Sint-Truiden last weekend.

The Black Stars who left the Scottish season last season will be hoping to make an impact for the Belgium this weekend when they face Excel-Mouscron at home