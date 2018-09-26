Thomas Agyepong misses final spot-kick as Hibernian are eliminated from Scottish League Cup

Thomas Agyepong missed the final spot-kick as Hibernian got eliminated from the Scottish League Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night by Aberdeen.

The Ghana winger was introduced for the extra-time period to replace Paul Hanlon.

After a goalless 120 minutes, the winner had to be decided via penalty shoot-out.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis saved Stephen Mallan's opening spot-kick to give the Dons the initiative, but Hibs levelled it at 2-2 after Niall McGinn's effort was saved.

Seven further successful penalties followed as Scott McKenna gave Aberdeen a 6-5 lead before Agyepong struck the bar.

It was harsh for Agypong who climbed off the bench to score his first goal for the club last Sunday in the 3-0 win at Dundee United.