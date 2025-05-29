Thomas-Asante delighted with debut Ghana goal but rues defeat to Nigeria

Coventry City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has expressed his delight after scoring his first goal for the Black Stars, but admitted the 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in the Unity Cup semi-final was a frustrating one.

The 26-year-old came off the bench to replace Kwame Opoku after the break and found the net in the 70th minute, finishing off a well-worked team move with a close-range tap-in at the GTech Community Stadium in London. It marked his maiden goal for Ghana, having made his debut in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic in June 2024.

Speaking after the match, Thomas-Asante described the result as disappointing but took pride in finally getting off the mark for his country.

“On the whole, it was a bit frustrating. This is a big game for us. We know we can win against this team, so it’s frustrating in that sense," he said. "But I’m happy to make my start and score a goal for Ghana, which I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

“It’s amazing to play in front of the fans. It shows what football is all about. Even though half of the fans are for you and half are against, it’s still amazing. We want to see more days like this, and hopefully everyone enjoyed it,” he added.