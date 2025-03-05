Thomas Duah criticises Ghana FA, says Kurt Okraku knows football is "dead"

Former Ghanaian international Thomas Duah has strongly criticized the Ghana Football Association (GFA), stating that the country’s football is in a dire state and even GFA President Kurt Okraku is aware of the decline.

Speaking on Opemsuo Radio’s Pramaso program, the former AshantiGold SC assistant coach expressed his disappointment over the lack of sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League and the poor performances of national teams, particularly the Black Stars.

"Nobody likes Ghana football again, even Kurt himself knows our game is dead. No sponsorship, nothing," Duah lamented.

He further pointed to struggles across all national teams, from the Black Starlets to the Black Stars, as evidence of Ghana’s football decline.

"Things ain't going on well with Starlets, Satellites, Black Stars. Everyone, including the President, knows our game is deteriorating," he added.

Duah, who featured for all Ghanaian national teams during his playing career, had stints in Europe with French side AJ Auxerre and German clubs FC Nuremberg and FC St. Pauli. His remarks echo growing concerns among football fans about the state of the game in Ghana.