Thomas Duah expresses disappointment at declining status of Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

Former AshantiGold coach Thomas Duah has expressed his disappointment at the declining status of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the local football scene in Ghana.

During an interview with Akoma FM, Duah shared his views on how the two renowned clubs have lost their appeal as destinations for talented players in Ghana.

“Gone were the days when Kotoko and Hearts became the destination for most of the known quality players in the local scene, now the situation is entirely different," said Duah. He further lamented the fact that these clubs no longer have the same level of stability and consistency they once had. This lack of stability has hindered their ability to experiment with new players and build strong squads.

“There were no grounds for experimentation in these teams unfortunately, the situation is completely different now,” Coach Thomas Duah lamented. He acknowledged that this decline in quality has had a negative impact on the national teams, as players from these clubs are not being called up as frequently due to their perceived lack of quality.

“I agree with the assertion that these two teams lack quality. Their low quality has affected their call-ups into the national teams,” he argued.

The coach’s comments highlight the challenges faced by Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in maintaining their historical status and attracting top talent.