Thomas Partey a doubt for Everton clash, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is unsure whether midfielder Thomas Partey will be available for the Premier League match against Everton.

The Ghana international was forced off during last week's FA Cup match against Manchester City due to injury, and he is a doubt for Saturday's game at Goodison Park, according to Arteta.

Partey has been impressive for the Gunners, who are five points clear at the top with a game in hand, with the only defeat coming in Partey's absence.

In the event that Partey is unable to travel, Arsenal can rely on Jorginho, who joined from Chelsea on deadline day.

“That one is still a doubt,” Arteta said when asked about Partey’s availability," he said.

“Let’s see today how he comes in, and whether he’s able to train with the team or not, and we’ll make the decision on that.

“It’s not ruled out and it’s nothing very significant, but it was significant enough to get him out of the (City) game, which for Thomas is a bit unusual, but hopefully he will be fine.”

The 29-year-old has scored two goals in 16 league games this season.