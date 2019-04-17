Thomas Partey admits Atlético Madrid must work hard to beat Eibar on Saturday

Atlético Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey admit his side must step up to beat Eibar in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

The Red and Whites travel to the Ipurua Municipal Stadium to battle 13th-placed team.

Eibar have lost just three matches in 16 at home this season to make them a tricky customers infront of their home fans.

And Ghana international, Thomas Partey, who was voted Atletico Madrid Player of the Month for March, admit his side must work harder to pick maximum points.

"We all know it's a tough game , they play well in their field, to win there we'll have to do our job well, make a great match to win " he told the club's website.

Partey is again available after featuring in the side's 2-0 win over Celta Vigo last weekend.