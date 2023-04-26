Thomas Partey and Arsenal's title hopes suffer a blow after defeat to Man City

Thomas Partey and Arsenal's hopes of clinching their first English Premier League title since 2004 have been dealt a blow following a 4-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Gunners had been in contention for the title for most of the season, but a recent dip in form has seen their aspirations falter.

Prior to the Manchester City game, Arsenal had drawn their last three matches, extending their winless run.

Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring for Manchester City in just the seventh minute, before John Stones doubled the lead just before halftime.

De Bruyne scored his second goal of the match nine minutes into the second half, assisted by Erling Haaland, before Arsenal's Rob Holding pulled one back.

Haaland then scored himself to complete a dominant display for the Cityzens, who are currently two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand.

Manchester City will look to take the top spot with a win against Fulham on Sunday at Craven Cottage, while Arsenal will face Chelsea on Tuesday.