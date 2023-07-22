Thomas Partey and Declan Rice can play together - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham shouldn't put Thomas Partey's future in doubt because he believes both players have the qualities needed at the club.

The Gunners after a series of talks with their London rivals secured the England international for a club-record fee adding to Jorginho who joined from Chelsea in January.

Partey had fallen below the choices of the manager in the latter part of last season which suggested that the player could be on his way out and the arrival of Rice meant there would be more competition for the 30-year-old.

However, Arteta believes, the plan is to rather improve his team ahead of the new season given the numerous matches they could be playing as they also prepare for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in many years.

"They can play together," he said. "That was in my plans. If you want to improve the squad and have more quality you need players that can improve the squad and players in the same position that can fight for the same places. It’s something that we haven’t had in the last few years. We wanted to improve that. That’s why we bought Declan as well," he said to the media ahead of their pre-season clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Partey has reportedly received a number of offers from Italian and Turkish clubs as well as Saudi clubs who are still spending significantly to elevate the standard of the league.