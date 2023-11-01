Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus nominated for 2023 CAF Player of the Year Award

Ghanaian duo, Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey have been nominated for the 2023 Africa Player of the Year award.
The West Ham United and Arsenal players enjoyed a stellar 2022/23 campaign for their respective clubs, with Kudus playing a pivotal role in Ajax's season.
Partey helped Arsenal qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in seven years after the Gunners ended last season in second place.
Meanwhile, Kudus scored 18 goals and provided seven assists as Ajax finished third in the Eredivisie as well as reach the final of the KNVB Cup.
The 23-year-old was Ghana's best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring two goals in three games for the Black Stars.
Partey and Kudus will compete against twenty-eight other players, including the reigning Player of the Year, Sadio Mane for the award.
Napoli's Victor Osimhen is favourite for the award after helping the Italian outfit to their first title in 33 years.
Here are the nominees for the top award
- Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria and Borussia Dortmund)
- Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Al Ahli)
- Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso and Bayer Leverkusen)
- Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon and SSC Napoli)
- Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon and Besiktas)
- Ibrahima Sangare (Cote d’Ivoire and Nottingham Forest)
- Seko Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire and Al Nassr)
- Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo and Olympique Marseille)
- Fiston Mayele (DR Congo and Pyramids)
- Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Egypt and Ahly)
- Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt and Al Ahly)
- Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt and Al Ahly)
- Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)
- Mohammed Kudus (Ghana and West Ham United)
- Thomas Partey (Ghana and Arsenal)
- Serhou Guirassy (Guinea and VfB Stuttgart)
- Yves Bissouma (Mali and Tottenham Hotspur)
- Achraf Hakimi (Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain)
- Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco and Olympique Marseille)
- Hakim Ziyech (Morocco and Galatasaray)
- Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco and Manchester United)
- Yahya Jabrane (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club)
- Yassine Bounou (Morocco and Al Hilal)
- Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco and Sevilla)
- Peter Shalulile (Namibia and Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Victor Osimhen (Nigeria and SSC Napoli)
- Sadio Mane (Senegal and Al Nassr)
- Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur)
- Percy Tau (South Africa and Al Ahly)
- Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Tunisia and Ferencvaros)