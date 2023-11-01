Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus nominated for 2023 CAF Player of the Year Award

Ghanaian duo, Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey have been nominated for the 2023 Africa Player of the Year award.

The West Ham United and Arsenal players enjoyed a stellar 2022/23 campaign for their respective clubs, with Kudus playing a pivotal role in Ajax's season.

Partey helped Arsenal qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in seven years after the Gunners ended last season in second place.

Meanwhile, Kudus scored 18 goals and provided seven assists as Ajax finished third in the Eredivisie as well as reach the final of the KNVB Cup.

The 23-year-old was Ghana's best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring two goals in three games for the Black Stars.

Partey and Kudus will compete against twenty-eight other players, including the reigning Player of the Year, Sadio Mane for the award.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen is favourite for the award after helping the Italian outfit to their first title in 33 years.

Here are the nominees for the top award