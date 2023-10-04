Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey return to Ghana squad for Mexico and USA friendlies

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has announced a 23-man squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Mexico and the United States of America.

A notable inclusion in the squad is Tariq Lamptey, the talented defender from Brighton and Hove Albion, who has made a return after facing injury setbacks last season. His excellent performance in the Premier League has earned him a spot in the national team once again.

Deputy captain Thomas Teye Partey, who missed the previous qualifier against the Central African Republic and friendly against Liberia due to injury, is also included in the squad, adding depth to the team's midfield.

Meanwhile, captain Andre Ayew has not been included in the squad.

The Black Stas are scheduled to face Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, October 14, followed by a match against the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. These friendly matches are seen as crucial preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Hughton will utilise these matches as part of the team's build-up to these important competitions, aiming to fine-tune tactics, assess player form, and enhance team cohesion in preparation for the challenges ahead.