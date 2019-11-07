Thomas Partey apologizes after Atletico defeat to Bayer in Champions League 

Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey apologized to the fans after his howler saw his side lose to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Bayer Leverkusen picked their first win of the competition after the 2-1 win over the Spanish club.

Starting the game in a frenetic fashion, the home side got their efforts rewarded when midfielder Thomas Partey unluckily turned the ball into his own net with four minutes to end the first half.

Leverkusen doubled their tally ten minutes after recess through Kevin Volland.

Atletico Madrid managed to break the resistance of their opponents when Partey teed off former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata for a consolation goal at the death – albeit a red card given to Nardiem Arimi after 84 minutes.

In a post after the game, the Black Stars midfielder wrote, "Difficult game with personal mistakes but it is part of football. I will continue to work hard to help this team 💪".

Atletico Madrid are second on the table with seven points after the defeat.

