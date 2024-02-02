Thomas Partey: Arsenal midfielder's comeback delayed as minor setback derails recovery

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has encountered a setback in his much-anticipated return to action, just days after resuming training, as confirmed by Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta. This development rules him out of the upcoming clash against Liverpool.

Partey, whose last appearance for the Gunners dates back to October 24, 2023, has been sidelined due to a lingering muscle injury, keeping fans eagerly awaiting updates on his recovery.

Despite positive signs initially, a recent update from Arteta suggests a delay in the player's return.

The Ghana midfielder's absence was notable during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast, marking the first time missing the tournament since his debut in 2017.

Arteta disclosed the setback, stating, "Thomas Partey had a little setback a few days ago; unfortunately, he’s not available. Whether it is a matter of days or weeks, we will see. He felt something again in a very similar area."

This minor setback comes as a disappointment for Arsenal fans who had hoped to see Partey's influential presence in the midfield. The 30-year-old, who has made four appearances in the English Premier League this season, will now have to wait a bit longer for his comeback.

The Gunners, set to face Liverpool at home on February 4th, will need to navigate the midfield battle without the services of their Ghanaian talisman as the recovery process hits a temporary snag.