Thomas Partey: Atletico Madrid feels like home

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says he is happy to be playing for La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Partey who arrived in Atletico in 2011, has turned out to be one of the key players for Diego Simeone this season.

According to him, he is happy at the club and has learnt a lot over the years since he joined

"It's a unique team that has welcomed me from the beginning, I feel like an athletic since I came here. My favorite moment for me is all the years I've been here because I've learned a lot, every year I learn from many players who have I went through here. I really am very happy with the work I have been doing since I arrived here, "Thomas told Europa Press during a promotional event with 'LG'.

He further said he has improved as a player since he joined the club by learning from his colleagues

"I think that every year I am improving, last year I tried to improve, this year I also continue to grow and every year I am doing things better. I am happy with the work I am doing,".

Partey added that the new signings in the team have brought competition which is good for the team

"The new signings are working well, they have arrived with great force and I really like the competition we have. This is better for the growth of the team and also for the players individually," said Thomas.