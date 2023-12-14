Thomas Partey begins personal training to return from injury

Ghana midfielder Thomas Parey has started personal training as he works to recover from a muscle strain injury that has kept him sidelined since early November.

A video shared on Twitter shows Partey in the gym, focusing on strength training exercises that target his thighs and legs.

While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that Partey's injury is progressing well, it's still unclear when he will be able to return to the pitch.

In a recent press conference, Arteta explained that it's too early to provide a specific timeframe for Partey's return, though he did confirm that the midfielder is receiving top-notch care and attention from the club's medical staff.

Partey's absence has been a significant blow to Arsenal, particularly given his impressive form before his injury. He has only played 15 minutes in the team's last 17 matches.

Moreover, Partey's injury is also a cause for concern for Ghana, as they count on him to play a key role in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast. With less than a month until the tournament kicks off, it remains to be seen whether Partey will be fit enough to participate.

Despite these uncertainties, Partey seems determined to get back in shape and return to the pitch as soon as possible. His dedication to personal training and rehabilitation suggests that he is doing everything in his power to speed up his recovery process and regain full fitness ahead of schedule.